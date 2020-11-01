International Space Station Celebrates 20 Years Of Human Existence In Outer Space

Quick links:
Astronauts from 19 countries have floated through the space station hatches, including many repeat visitors who arrived on shuttles for short-term construction work.
November 2 will mark two decades of a steady stream of people living in the International Space Station.
The first crew, American Bill Shepherd and Russians Sergei Krikalev and Yuri Gidzenko, blasted off from Kazakhstan on Oct 31, 2000.
Shepherd, who is a former Navy SEAL and served as the station commander, likened it to living on a ship at sea.
The three astronauts spent most of their time coaxing equipment to work; balky systems made the place too warm. Conditions were primitive, compared with now.
While speaking at a recent NASA panel discussion with his crewmates, Shepherd said, "Each day seemed to have its own set of challenges."
The space station has since morphed into a complex that’s almost as long as a football field, with 13 kilometres of electrical wiring, an acre of solar panels and three high-tech labs.
The first thing the three did once arriving at the darkened space station on Nov. 2, 2000, was turn on the lights, Then they even heated water for hot drinks and activated the lone toilet.