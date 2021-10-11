"Ironic": David Card On Receiving Call From 18th-century Economist's Namesake Post Winning

David Card, one of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Economics, had a good laugh after he came to know that the Nobel Committee had sent a person named Adam Smith for an interview. Amused by the interviewer’s name, Card said that him receiving a call from someone named Adam Smith was quite “ironic”. For those who don’t know Adam Smith, he was an 18th-century economist and is also known as the father of modern economics.

"I was kinda hoping I might go to sleep!"



2021 laureate David Card had just arrived home after a long flight when he received the news about his prize in economic sciences. When we spoke to him he was about to go to sleep - this news might have interfered with that plan. pic.twitter.com/fDHHnhMp2m — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2021

Card’s hilarious interview with Smith

After learning the name of the interviewer, Card burst into laughter saying that “I heard that Adam Smith was gonna call me, that’s highly ironic.” The interview seemed like a surreal moment for Card as he even asked the interviewer while signing off, “Your name really is Adam Smith?” to which Smith replied, “I’m afraid it really is.”

Smith said that the call was made under a Nobel tradition where the winner is photographed at the moment when they are informed about their winning. Card was heard laughing again as he was in his pyjamas and said “my wife is making fun of me.”

Good morning to 2021 economic sciences laureate David Card!



Card’s wife Cynthia Gessele snapped this photo of him speaking to #NobelPrize’s Adam Smith (which he suspected might be a made-up name) right after he had heard the news.



Listen to our interview, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/I93bJwikGl — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2021

In the interview, Card revealed that he flew in from a memorial for his grandmother just 20 minutes before the call and chuckled saying, “I was kinda hoping to go to sleep.”

Why was Card awarded?

The US-born economist’s study was awarded for his decades-long social experiments which he used to analyse the labour market effects of minimum wages, immigration and education. The results of his study showed that increasing the minimum wage of workers does not necessarily lead to fewer jobs. They also showed that new immigration can benefit the incomes of people in their native place but the immigrants risk being negatively affected. Moreover, the study also revealed that the resources in schools are far more important for students’ future labour market success than was previously thought.

This year’s Nobel Prize ceremony saw 12 people in total bagging the award which includes two in Medicine or Physiology, three in Physics, two in Chemistry, one in literature, two for Peace and three for Economics.

(Image: Twitter/@NobelPrize)