Is Delmicron A New COVID Variant? How Is It Different From Omicron?

Even though the ‘highly mutated’ Omicron variant is spreading fast the threat from the Delta variant still exists. The double mutation variation of COVID-19 which has emerged has been given the name Delmicron. Since both strains of Coronavirus are currently prevalent all over the globe, including India, this nomenclature was created by merging the Delta and Omicron versions of Coronavirus.

According to a statement of Shashank Joshi, a member of the state government’s task force on COVID-19, “Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases.” He went on to say that it is to be observed how Omicron would react in India, where the Delta strain is widely exposed. Joshi highlighted Delta derivatives, which are descendants of the delta, are now the most common form in India and also emphasised that in other regions of the globe, Omicron is fast replacing deltas.

How Delmicron is different from omicron?

Omicron is a highly mutated B.1.1.529 form of SARS-CoV-2, which was first discovered in South Africa. This variant spread faster and currently showing milder symptoms than Delta, as per the researches. The mortality rate is even lower than the Delta variant, while Delmicron is the result of combining Delta and Omicron which is basically the twin spike of the variants across the world and that is how Delmicron is different from Omicron.

Delmicron cases in the US

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Omicron is presently the most dominant variant in the nation, accounting for over 70% of new COVID-19 infections in the country last week. According to new numbers released by the CDC, it has only been more than two since the first Omicron case was detected in the United States, and Omicron already accounts for 73% of illnesses during the week ending December 18, while Delta accounts for 26.6%.

the new Omicron strain has grown extremely frequent in some parts of the country, including the Pacific Northwest, the Great Lakes, the Southeast, the New York region, a group of states centred on Texas, and New England, where it accounts for over 90% of instances. As of Monday, 48 US states, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, have reported instances of Omicron, according to information disclosed by medical systems and state officials.

Delmicron cases in the UK

On Wednesday, 106,122 COVID cases were reported, marking the latest in a string of infection-breaking days. After the pandemic began, the eight greatest daily case counts have all occurred since December 15. As of Tuesday, there were 8,008 persons in hospitals with coronavirus in the nation. Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 11,647,473 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 147,573 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: Pixabay/ AP)