Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible In Nepal? Here Is How You Can View The Upcoming Eclipse

On July 05, 2020, the world will experience a Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse. This type of eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are aligned imperfectly. During this celestial event, the shadow of the earth partially falls on the moon.

This Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse has many names, such as Full Buck Moon, Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon. This Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse will be visible in various locations across the globe. Here is a look at whether the lunar eclipse in Nepal will be visible on July 05.

Is lunar eclipse visible in Nepal?

This Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse July 2020 will be visible in various parts of North and South America. The eclipse will also be fully visible in Africa. In these locations, the moon will turn a shade darker due to the shadow of the Earth. The eclipse will only be visible in parts of the continent that lie on the western hemisphere.

Unfortunately, the upcoming Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse will not be visible in many parts of Asia, as it will be day time in the continent. Countries like India, Singapore, Bangladesh, and Malaysia will not be able to see the lunar eclipse. The eclipse will not be visible in Nepal either.

Lunar eclipse timing and how to watch lunar eclipse

According to the Indian Standard Time (IST), the Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse will start at 8.37 am. The Eclipse will then reach its maximum point at 9:59 am. The Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse will finally end at 11.22 am IST. The whole event will go on for 2 hours and 45 minutes.

This eclipse will not be visible in India or Nepal, as it will be day time in both nations. However, people can still view the eclipse online. Various platforms will have live streams that showcase the entire Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse. These live streams can be found on Youtube, Twitch, or Facebook live. If you are in Nepal, then you can start viewing the Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse at 8:52 am Nepal Time.

