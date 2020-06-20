Is Solar Eclipse Visible In The USA? Will You Be Able To See 'Ring Of Fire'?

Only a day to go before the world witnesses the 'The Ring of Fire'. This Annular Solar Eclipse of June 2020 is going to leave observers in awe as the Sun will appear like a huge ring of fire. The event is set to happen on June 21, 2020, and as the time is nearing, all the astronomy and space lovers are wishing to watch it happen. However, the question "is solar eclipse visible in the USA" has been asked a lot by astronomy enthusiasts. So here is all you need to know about the astronomical event and if you will be able to watch it.

Is Solar Eclipse visible in the USA?

A Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. The Earth's satellite then blocks the sunlight from passing. At such an occurrence of a solar eclipse, the Moon totally or partly obscures the Sun from the view of Earth. The Americans are wondering about Solar Eclipse June 2020 in the USA and if they will be able to witness the Sun appearing similar to a necklace of pearls. The answer is No. The Annular Solar Eclipse which is set to appear on June 21 will not be visible for US residents.

Why Solar Eclipse is not visible in the USA?

The reason why solar eclipse in the USA is not visible is that while the Sun enters this astronomical event, the USA will be on the other side of the Earth. Earth is an irregularly-shaped ellipsoid that is generally taken to be round. This is why when one side of the Earth faces the Sun, the other side experiences night. This time difference has been a major reason why many such events can only be observed in certain places and not the whole planet. In India, the Annular Solar Eclipse timings June 2020 is said to start at 9:15 AM IST Sunday i.e. June 21 when it will be 11:45 PM EDT Saturday i.e. June 20 in the US.

What countries will be able to witness the Solar Eclipse of June 21?

The reports have revealed that places located in the southern Arabian Peninsula, Pakistan, Northern India, and South Central China will be clearly able to observe this astronomical event. The Solar eclipse June 2020 will be seen over most of Asia, Africa, South and East Europe, northern Australia, and parts of the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

