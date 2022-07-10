ISRO Chairman Reflects On Space Policy 2022; Says 'private Entities Can Own Satellites'

For the first time in the country, private entities can now also own Imaging satellites under the Space Policy 2022, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr S Somanath on Saturday. With this, it will help to create new avenues where earlier such imaging satellites were only owned by the ISRO and Defence Ministry.

Dr S Somanath while speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, said that the government wants to reform the space sectors under which it has decided to allow private entities to own and operate satellites.

"Government wants to reform the space sector. Space Policy 2022 has been prepared in which we allow private entities to own and operate satellites. So far, imaging satellites are only owned by ISRO and Defence but now Private entities can also own them", he said.

Adding to it, he also informed that there would be a 100% investment option for Indian companies, while FDI will be regulated and government permission will be required if it is over 70%. "Private entities can own, develop and launch rockets also. They can build a launch pad also. Our goal is to create new avenues in the space sector", he said.

Govt wants to reform the space sector. Space Policy 2022 has been prepared in which we allow private entities to own & operate satellites. So far, imaging satellites are only owned by ISRO & Defence but now Pvt entities can also own them: ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath in Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/eB1oD3TSgU — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

Somanath who was in Comboitore for the 26th convocation event of Karunya University further stated that the government would consult with the industries and startups to strengthen the space ecosystems under the public-private partnership in infrastructure, remote-sensing, and development of new technology.

ISRO chairman speaks about further plans for this year

Informing about other plans for the year, Dr Somanath said that the recently-developed small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) would be launched by month’s end or at the beginning of August. He also said that tests and trials are underway for the Ganganyaan program, mentioning, "we cannot just send a human to space, but should also ensure the human comes back."

Earlier while speaking to PTI, the ISRO chairman spoke about starting a launchpad at Tamil Nadu's Kulasekharapatnam and said that the state government has already allotted 2,000 acres of land. "After developing the required infrastructure, it may be ready in another two years", he added.

Image: Facebook/@IISCBangalore/Unsplash