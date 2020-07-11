ISRO Chief Sivan Named As 2020 Von Karman Award Recipient By IAA, To Be Conferred In March

ISRO chief Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan continues to make a name for his self as the space scientist has now been named as the recipient of the 2020 Von Karman Award of the International Academy of Astronautics. The award which is the highest distinction of the Academy will be conferred in March 2021 in Paris. Charles Elachi was the previous recipient of the award which has been named after Theodore von Karman who was an aerospace engineer and notably known for his key advances in aerodynamics.

von Karman Award by the IAA

The International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) was also founded by von Karman who was the first President of the organization which is committed to expanding the frontiers in space. The von Karman award was established in 1982 and is the premier award of the Academy. It is given annually to recognize outstanding lifetime achievements in any branch of science without limit of nationality or gender. The award honours the memory of the Academy’s founder and first President, a scientist of the highest international reputation.

Prior to K Sivan, two Indians namely - Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan and U.R. Rao - have been recipients of the award.

