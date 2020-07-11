'Young Will Do The Job': ISRO Chief K Sivan Confident Of India Beating China In Space Tech

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan expressed confidence that young Indian scientists can develop technologies that can beat China in the space race and maintained that India has shown, it is second to none.

Speaking to Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on his show - Nation Wants to Know, the acclaimed scientist said, "I'm sure that may be in the future, in some technologies, we will be able to beat China. Our youngsters are definitely capable of developing such technology. We always show that we are second to none. We can always make our India, technologically more powerful and I'm sure our youngsters will do the job."

Space is vast, so are opportunities: K Sivan

Maintaining that the lucrative space sector has a lot of opportunities for new-age entrepreneurs to exploit, K Sivan held that India's young will work hard to make the country a tech powerhouse in the world.

"Space is a vast area. There is a lot of opportunities for new entrepreneurs to develop new technology. I am sure that Indian brains are not less than anyone else in the world. I dream one day, India will be the number one technology powerhouse globally. I want youngsters to work for that and achieve that," the ISRO chief said.

#ISROChiefSpeaksToArnab | Youngsters capable of developing better tech, we can make India a technology powerhouse. We are second to none: Dr. K Sivan, ISRO Chief

ISRO Chief's dream project

When asked about his dream project, K Sivan stated that it is his vision to send a man in the orbit and bring him back safely. He said, "I would like to say that my dream is to put a man in the orbit and bring him back safely. This is one vision that I have. When we talked about Aditya L1, it is similar to any other mission, only thing is the payloads are different. and when you talk about the venus mission, it is similar to what we have achieved with the Mangalyaan mission. Whereas the Ganganyaan mission, which is 100% totally indigenous, and it needs a lot of new technology that needs to be developed."

#ISROChiefSpeaksToArnab | All projects are important for me, my dream is to put a human in orbit and bring them back safe: Dr. K Sivan, ISRO Chief



#ISROChiefSpeaksToArnab | All projects are important for me, my dream is to put a human in orbit and bring them back safe: Dr. K Sivan, ISRO Chief

