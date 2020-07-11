ISRO Chief K Sivan Emphasises On Second Chances; Reveals His Dream

ISRO chief K Sivan, in an interview with Republic Media Network chief Arnab Goswami on his show - Nation Wants to Know recalled his college days and emphasised on the importance of second chances. Sivan talked about how he wanted of pursuing engineering, adding that his family couldn't afford the course. Similarly, he recounted that he always wanted to be an aeronautical engineer, but he wasn't selected for the role in his first job.

"I didn’t have any big dream, the main aim was to just fill our stomachs. I studied BSc as couldn’t afford to engineer. I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer but I didn't get the job. I never got the first chance, but I consider that second chances are really good for me as I came up like that," said Sivan.

Furthermore, the ISRO Chief revealed his biggest dream what to send a human to space and bring the person back safely.

"All projects are important for me, my dream is to put a human in orbit and bring them back safe," said Dr. K Sivan, ISRO Chief

ISRO Chief K Sivan Recalls PM Modi's Hug Consoling Him When 'Vikram' Lost Communication

Recounting the day when Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact with ISRO minutes before its soft landing, ISRO chief K Sivan, on Saturday, explained how PM Modi hugging him consolingly soothed him, in an interview with Republic Media Network chief Arnab Goswami.

Sivan said that as he was conveying his remorse for not being able to complete the mission, PM Modi sensed his emotion and hugged him. When asked what the Prime Minister said to cool him, Sivan said that Modi simply hugged him, saying nothing - making him (Sivan) resolve to try harder.

"When the land test was not successful, all of us were affected, making our hearts heavy. In the morning, when the Prime Minister was leaving our centre after addressing the Indian community, I conveyed how I was extremely sorry for not making it. When I was telling him this, I was emotionally exploding. And seeing me explode, he really hugged me and he said nothing," he said.

