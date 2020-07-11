ISRO Chief K Sivan Gives Exclusive Insight Into India's Ambitious Gaganyaan Mission, Watch

Providing major insights into the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO chairman K Sivan in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has informed that 'Design phase' of the mission has been completed and currently the mission in entering 'Testing phase'. The ISRO chief highlighted that four astronauts have been sent to Russia and are currently receiving training. He added that a deadline of December 2021 with a cushion period of 8 months had been set for the mission, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak there might be a delay but ISRO is hopeful of achieving the deadline.

'We are entering into testing phase'

In conversation with Arnab on Saturday, K Sivan said, "This particular thing (Gaganyaan) actually was going on with very high speed and now after COVID things have slightly slowed down. The design phase of the mission is over. Now we are entering into the realisation phase - the testing phase. And we could have done a lot of tests by this time. Because of COVID, we have not been able to move. Otherwise, it is in the realisation phase. Parallelly, we have selected the astronauts and sent them for training in Russia. After that, they will be coming back to India and here also they will be undergoing training. So we are parallelly, working on many things."

Elaborating on the Gaganyaan mission, Sivan also stated that as per the module, the astronauts will be able to stay in space for 7 days, but, for the first mission, the astronauts will have a shorter trip. He added that the Gaganyaan module has two parts - The Crew Module and the Service Module. The crew module is where the astronauts will be living, the service module will provide power and other necessary things.

When asked about his dream project, the ISRO chief stated that it is his vision to send a man in the orbit and bring him back safely. He said, "All the projects are very very important. At the same time, I would like to say that my dream is to put a man in the orbit and bring him back safely. This is one vision that I have. When we talked about Aditya L1, it is similar to any other mission, only thing is the payloads are different. and when you talk about the venus mission, it is similar to what we have achieved with the Mangalyaan mission. Whereas the Ganganyaan mission, which is 100% totally indigenous, and it needs lot of new technology that needs to be developed."

About Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan is India's indigenous mission to take Indian astronauts to space and back which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019. The spacecraft which is being developed by ISRO will be India's first venture to take humans to space making the country fourth in line to have achieved the feat, if successful. Isro's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV Mk III, the three-stage heavy-lift launch vehicle, will be used to launch Gaganyaan as it has the necessary payload capability.

GSLV Mk III is designed to carry 4 ton class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) or about 10 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The powerful cryogenic stage of GSLV Mk III enables it to place heavy payloads into LEO's of 600 km altitude. The launcher uses two S200 solid rocket boosters to provide the huge amount of thrust required for lift-off.