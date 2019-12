ISRO Chief K Sivan said, their orbiter had located Vikram Lander a while back, the results of which were shared on the ISRO website. Sivan was speaking on Thursday evening at a convocation ceremony, a few hours after NASA released the pictures of the landing site and credited a Chennai-based engineer for finding the lander. The chief was asked if it was verified and he said, "We don't need to verify, our own orbiter had located the site."