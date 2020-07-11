ISRO Chief K Sivan Recalls PM Modi's Hug Consoling Him When 'Vikram' Lost Communication

Recounting the day when Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact with ISRO minutes before its soft landing, ISRO chief Dr. K Sivan, on Saturday, explained how PM Modi hugging him consolingly soothed him, in an interview with Republic Media Network chief Arnab Goswami on his show - Nation Wants to Know. Sivan said that as he was conveying his remorse for not being able to complete the mission, PM Modi sensed his emotion and hugged him. When asked what the Prime Minister said to cool him, Sivan said that Modi simply hugged him, saying nothing - making him (Sivan) resolve to try harder.

'Chandrayaan 2 close to 100% success,' explains ISRO chief Dr K Sivan

PM Modi's hug soothed me: K Sivan

"When the land test was not successful, all of us were affected, making our hearts heavy. In the morning, when the Prime Minister was leaving our centre after addressing the Indian community, I conveyed how I was extremely sorry for not making it. When I was telling him this, I was emotionally exploding. And seeing me explode, he really hugged me and he said nothing," he said.

He added, " The number of hugs he gave me was soothing. That really cooled down my emotion and I thought that now I should do more than what were thinking. That (was the) feeling I got at that time".

#ISROChiefSpeaksToArnab | When the PM was leaving our centre after addressing the community, I kind of conveyed to him that sir I am extremely sorry, I could not make it and I was emotionally exploding and seeing me explode, he hugged me: Dr. K Sivanhttps://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/SHGrC7TaTE — Republic (@republic) July 11, 2020

PM Modi reassures ISRO chief K Sivan in a moving moment at Bengaluru

Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram's failed landing

After ISRO lost contact with its Chandrayaan-2 lander- Vikram on September 7, PM Narendra Modi consoled an emotional ISRO Chairman K Sivan after his speech at ISRO Monitoring Centre. The Prime Minister was seen exchanging a few words with the ISRO Chairman, while departing from ISRO Centre. Seeing Sivan get emotional, PM Modi pulled him for a hug. Tears were seen rolling down Sivan's face as PM Modi held him in a tight embrace.

If you don’t succeed at first, try again: Anand Mahindra to ISRO

Vikram lander's hard landing was a disappointing moment: K Sivan

Talking about Chandrayaan-2 and its bitter-sweet completion, Sivan explained the increasing difficulty of each phase of Vikram Lander's landing process. He explained that the four phases were - reducing maximum speed of the craft, past-stage, pipe-breaking phase and finally landing. Stating that in the third phase when the lander failed to achieve required altitude and speed it ended up hard-landing instead of soft landing.

"We had designed that mission in 4 phases. The first phase was the most complex phase wherein the maximum speed of the craft had been reduced. The next phase is a simple phase called the post-stage. The third phase is the pipe breaking phase and finally, we have the landing phase. What had happened was that the phases which were very difficult had gone through very easily without any problem. In the last phase, we could not achieve the required altitude and velocity. What we expected was slightly different from what really happened," he said.

Continuing, he said," The third stage was not able to handle this large deviation (of altitude and velocity). Hence we ended up with the hard landing and not the soft landing. It was a really disappointing moment for all of us."

Talking about the learning at the study done after Vikram's hard landing and Chandrayaan-3, he said, "Immediately after the event, we formed a national-level committee. Experts from the department and experts from academia all sat together and understood what really happened. Now that we understood what really happened, we are correcting ourselves for next mission - Chandrayan 3 mission which is planned sometime next year".

Aryan Invasion Theory busted, 5000-year old Harappan genome sequenced

What happened during Vikram's soft-landing?

On September 7 morning at 1:50 AM when Vikram was scheduled to land, ISRO's Deep Space Antenna lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander- Vikram as it descended towards the lunar surface. The lander had descended from 30 km to 2km smoothly. During the final smooth braking stage, it had lost communication with Mission Control. Vikram was aimed at soft-landing on the moon, making India the fourth country to do so. Later, with the help of NASA, images of Vikram hard-landed on the lunar surface were found.