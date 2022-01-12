S Somanath, a rocket scientist, has been named the next head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and secretary of the Department of Space. Somanath succeeds K Sivan, whose term will end on January 14. Since January 2018, S Somanath has been the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). For the next three years, he will serve as Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of S. Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) to the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission. pic.twitter.com/1A4G55ml4b — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 12, 2022

Somanath joined ISRO in 1985

S Somanath joined ISRO in 1985 after graduating from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and worked significantly on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLG) programmes. Somanath was appointed director of Isro's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Thiruvananthapuram in June 2015.

During his early career, he was a team leader for the Integration of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and was essential in the creation of the GSLV Mk-III launcher. From June 2010 to 2014, he was the Project Director of the GSLV Mk-III. Until November 2014, he was the Deputy Director of the VSSC'Structures' Entity as well as the Deputy Director of the VSSC'Propulsion and Space Ordinance Entity.

Somanath was involved in the creation of the high-thrust semi-cryogenic engine and devised a rapid hardware realisation and testing procedure. Some of the accomplishments were the creation of throttleable engines for Chanradrayaan-2's landing craft and the first successful flight of an electric propulsion system in GSAT-9. Somanath specialises in structural systems for launch vehicles, structural dynamics, mechanisms, pyro systems, and launch vehicle integration. He was a key contributor to the mechanical integration concepts that made PSLV such a popular launcher for microsatellites all over the world.

After the basic definition of the GSLV MkIII vehicle, he was essential in finishing the specific configuration engineering, which included simplification of certain systems and adoption of established technologies, reducing technical risks. He joined VSSC in 1985 after graduating from TKM College of Engineering in Kollam with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in aerospace engineering from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

