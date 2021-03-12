ISRO Launch Schedule 2021: Learn More About The GISAT-1 Onboard GSLV-F10 Rocket Launch

Space Activity has increased a lot in the year 2021, SpaceX has launched its Starlink Mission. ISRO is also planning a satellite launch soon and many Indians have been anticipating the launch of this mission. This mission will be launching a geo-imaging satellite that will keep track of the Indian sub-continent. Many people have been wondering what is ISRO's launch schedule in 2021.

What is ISRO's launch schedule in 2021?

ISRO Launch Schedule 2021 has gone through a series of changes since it has been announced. The first scheduled launch of this satellite was postponed due to technical reasons. The second scheduled launch of this satellite was postponed too due to the pandemic. ISRO was then looking for a Late March/Early April window for the launch of their geo-imaging satellite, GISAT-1 onboard the GSLV-F10 rocket. ISRO Launch Schedule 2021 will have the date March 28th in it as the GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10 rocket will be launching on this date.

GISAT-1 Geo Imaging Satellite

The GISAT-1 is called Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. This satellite will be riding on the GSLV-F10 rocket. This launch will take place from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The GISAT-1 is the first state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, which is a big accomplishment for ISRO.

The GISAT-1 will be able to provide ISRO with close to real-time data for India, under cloud-free conditions, at frequent intervals.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Technical Specifications by ISRO

The PSLV mission was launched by ISRO in the month of February, check out the technical specifications for this satellite below:

Payload to SSPO: 1,750 kg

PSLV earned its title 'the Workhorse of ISRO' through consistently delivering various satellites to Low Earth Orbits, particularly the IRS series of satellites. It can take up to 1,750 kg of payload to Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbits of 600 km altitude.

Payload to Sub GTO: 1,425 kg

Due to its unmatched reliability, PSLV has also been used to launch various satellites into Geosynchronous and Geostationary orbits, like satellites from the IRNSS constellation.

Fourth Stage: PS4

The PS4 is the uppermost stage of PSLV, comprising of two Earth-storable liquid engines.

Engine: 2 x PS-4

Fuel: MMH + MON

Max. Thrust: 7.6 x 2 kN

Third Stage: PS3

The third stage of PSLV is a solid rocket motor that provides the upper stages high thrust after the atmospheric phase of the launch.

Fuel: HTPB

Max. Thrust: 240 kN

Second Stage: PS2

PSLV uses an Earth storable liquid rocket engine for its second stage, known as the Vikas engine, developed by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

Engine: Vikas

Fuel: UDMH + N2O4

Max. Thrust: 799 kN

First Stage: PS1

PSLV uses the S139 solid rocket motor that is augmented by 6 solid strap-on boosters.

Engine: S139

Fuel: HTPB

Max. Thrust: 4800 kN

Strap-on Motors

PSLV uses 6 solid rocket strap-on motors to augment the thrust provided by the first stage in its PSLV-G and PSLV-XL variants. However, strap-ons are not used in the core alone version (PSLV-CA).