ISRO Launches Sounding Rocket (RH-560) To Study Neutral Winds And Plasma Dynamics

To study 'attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics', the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the sounding rocket (RH-560) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota Range (SHAR) on Friday. As per ISRO official website, "Sounding rockets are one or two-stage solid propellant rockets used for probing the upper atmospheric regions and for space research."

ISRO on Friday took to Twitter and shared a series of photos from the launch of the sounding rocket.

ISRO RH-560 can carry a payload of up to 100kg

The RH-560 ISRO rocket can carry a payload up to 100 kg and travel upwards of 470 km high. Currently, three types of sounding rockets are operating and the RH-560 ISRO rocket is the most advanced one out of them. RH-75, with a diameter of 75mm was the first truly Indian sounding rocket, which was followed by RH-100 and RH-125 rockets

"ISRO started launching indigenously made sounding rockets from 1965 and experience gained was of immense value in the mastering of solid propellant technology. Several scientific missions with national and international participation have been conducted using the Rohini sounding rockets," said ISRO official website.

ISRO and JAXA bilateral meeting

Recently, a bilateral meeting between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was held on March 11, 2021, through VTC mode. Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, Department of Space and Dr Hiroshi YAMAKAWA, President, JAXA led their respective delegations.

As per ISRO, "Apart from reviewing on-going cooperation in earth observation, lunar cooperation, and satellite navigation, both sides have agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in space situational awareness and professional exchange programme. On this occasion, both agencies signed an Implementing Arrangement for collaborative activities on rice crop area and air quality monitoring using satellite data."

Bilateral meeting between ISRO and @JAXA_en was held on March 11, 2021 on virtual mode. On this occasion, both agencies signed an Implementing Arrangement for collaborative activities on rice crop area and air quality monitoring.



Reports also state ISRO and JAXA also discussed and reviewed their ongoing cooperation to launch a joint lunar polar exploration (LUPEX) mission.

Both the space agencies are jointly working on the mission that aims to send a lander and rover to the Moon's south pole around 2024.