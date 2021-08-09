ISRO Set To Launch Earth Observation Satellite EOS-03 On August 12

The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to make a comeback after a long haul due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is ready to achieve another milestone. The national space and research organisation announced that it is all set to launch the Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on board the GSLV- F10.

Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-3 to be launched on Aug 12

The satellite will be launched on August 12, around 5:43 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The GSLV ( Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle)-F10 will carry the EOS-03 to outer space. As per the space agency, the GSLV will blast off from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The flexible Earth observation satellite will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and will then reach the final geostationary orbit, after deployment. The orbit will use its onboard propulsion system to reach the final orbit.



First stage of GSLV-F10 on its mobile launch pedestal.



Launch on August 12 at 0543 hrs IST#GSLVF10 #EOS03 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/Q1VsPNX43l — ISRO (@isro) August 6, 2021

"GSLV-F10 is slated to launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on August 12, 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. #ISRO," Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is the Minister of State in-charge of the Department of Space, tweeted on Monday.

GSLV-F10 is slated to launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on August 12, 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. #ISRO pic.twitter.com/7wegSOyGBF — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 9, 2021

Capabilities of EOS-03 satellite

The technology is developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and it consists of capabilities including:

Imaging the whole country 4-5 times daily

In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 would also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes etc.

Moreover, in the fourth quarter, the first developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is also scheduled to launch and it has proved to be ideal for on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites.



"The first developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle or SSLV is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.ISRO’s vast experience in Solid propulsion and heritage of proven design practices has enabled SSLV to be developed as a cost-effective, three stage, all-solid launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500 kg to 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit," said the Department of Space on July 29.



The additional advantage lies in the fact that SSLV is flexible and convenient to control. The satellite consists of significant importance as it will be responsible to provide near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods & cyclones. The response comes at a time when several innocent lives and huge loss was incurred in several parts of India due to natural disasters.

More about ISRO's missions

The government has managed to work on this project by working remotely during the lockdown. The government also confirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 realisation resumed after the commencement of the unlock period and is currently in a mature stage of realisation. The Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle has been finalised and the astronauts will be loaded in a GSLV Mark III for this mission.

Apart from this, ISRO is currently working towards launching its Gaganyaan mission in December. This is going to be an unmanned flight that focuses on making the Indian human spaceflight programme capable of sending humans to low earth orbit. This mission has also seen some delay because the productions had to be stopped to follow the lockdown. No other information has been released about these two scheduled ISRO missions.

