ISRO's EOS-03 Satellite Launch LIVE Streaming: When & Where To Watch Launch Of Satellite?

In a major development in the Indian aerospace sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO will launch the GSLV-F10 (Earth Observation Satellite) EOS-03 on Thursday, August 12. The satellite is slated to blast off at 5.43 am using a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Although the date and time have been fixed, the final launch depends on the weather conditions. This launch comes just ahead of Independence Day.

EOS-03 satellite launch LIVE streaming: When and where to watch

ISRO has informed that the live telecast will begin at 5.10 AM on Thursday, before the 5.43 AM launch.

https://isro.gov.in/watch-live-launch-of-gslv-f10-eos-03-aug-12-2021-0510-hrs-ist

https://twitter.com/isro

https://facebook.com/ISRO

https://youtu.be/nMAQdfjWXvM

ISRO EOS-03 satellite launch: Watch live streaming

Capabilities of EOS-03 satellite

The capabilities of the EOS-03 satellite developed by the ISRO include:

Imaging India 4-5 times daily

The Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) will keep an eye out on "locations of interest" for the country.

EOS-03 will not only monitor natural disasters but also water bodies, vegetation condition, forest cover changes, vegetation condition, etc.

The satellite will appear motionless in the space as will be orbit around the Earth at the rate of rotation of the planet.

The GISAT-1 launch was initially slated to launch on March 5 last year, ut was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the first developmental flight of SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) is scheduled to launch and it has demonstrated to be ideal for on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites.

"The first developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle or SSLV is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.ISRO’s vast experience in Solid propulsion and heritage of proven design practices has enabled SSLV to be developed as a cost-effective, three-stage, all-solid launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500 kg to 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit," said the Department of Space on July 29.