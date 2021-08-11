ISRO's EOS-03 Satellite Launch LIVE Streaming: When & Where To Watch Launch Of Satellite?

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@ISRO
In a major development in the Indian aerospace sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO will launch the GSLV-F10 (Earth Observation Satellite) EOS-03 on Thursday, August 12. The satellite is slated to blast off at 5.43 am using a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Although the date and time have been fixed, the final launch depends on the weather conditions. This launch comes just ahead of Independence Day.
ISRO has informed that the live telecast will begin at 5.10 AM on Thursday, before the 5.43 AM launch.
Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the first developmental flight of SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) is scheduled to launch and it has demonstrated to be ideal for on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites.
"The first developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle or SSLV is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.ISRO’s vast experience in Solid propulsion and heritage of proven design practices has enabled SSLV to be developed as a cost-effective, three-stage, all-solid launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500 kg to 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit," said the Department of Space on July 29.