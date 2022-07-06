Japan: In A First, Experts Produce Cloned Mice From Freeze-dried Skin Cells

In the world's first, researchers from Japan have produced cloned mice from freeze-dried skin cells. According to the experts, this breakthrough study can be used to avoid the extinction of endangered animals by preserving their cells and cloning the species to boost their genetic diversity. This process of bio-banking, meaning preserving animal cells could also pave way for ensuring the survival of females in an endangered species where only males survive.

How were the clones created?

For the cloning process, the experts first collected cells from the mouse tails and froze-dried them before storing the cells for nine months. Notably, the cells ended up dying during the freeze-drying processes. However, the scientists created early-stage cloned embryos, called blastocysts, by inserting the dead cells into the eggs of mice whose nuclei were already removed. These blastocysts were later used to create stem cells, which were then injected into nuclei-less eggs for the production of embryos that were carried to term via surrogacy.

The researchers produced as many as 74 clones, with the first being named Dorami. A few of the clones were made to breed with normal mice to see if they produced healthy litters, and they did.

How successful is the freeze-drying process?

While this experiment rate was highly productive, scientists noted in their study published in Nature Communications that this process is inefficient. The mouse cells' DNA was found to be damaged and the success rate of healthy offspring production is just 0.2 to 5.4%. Another drawback of this technique is that the cells are required to be cryopreserved in liquid nitrogen which is both expensive and risky.

The risk involving cryopreservation is that power outage and failure in maintaining the optimum temperature could destroy the cells. "If these cells can be preserved without liquid nitrogen using freeze-drying technology, it allows genetic resources from around the world to be stored cheaply and safely", Teruhiko Wakayama, lead researcher at the University of Yamanashi in Japan said, as per The Guardian.