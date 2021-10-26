Japanese H-2A Rocket Launches New Navigation Satellite Into Orbit To Boost GPS System

Japan's H-2A rocket successfully launched a satellite on Monday which is a replacement satellite for a navigation spacecraft that has been in space since 2010.

The rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan at 10:19 p.m. EDT Monday (11:19 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Oct. 26), according to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which builds and operates H-2A rockets. "It was a really beautiful launch," the company tweeted after a successful liftoff.

リフトオフ！ 本当に美しい打上げになりました。

Lift off ! It was really beautiful launch ! #H2AF44 pic.twitter.com/iHzyMLzq0J — MHI Launch Services (@MHI_LS) October 26, 2021

The launched satellite- QZS-R1 will be expanding the U.S. military’s GPS network that will provide more precise positioning and timing services over the Asia-Pacific region such as autonomous driving cars and drones. The satellite, which is 53 meters long and weighed roughly 290 tonnes at the time of release, was launched by the H-2A rocket.

The new satellite will join Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System or QZSS which was first launched in 2010. It will help users give better estimates of their positions, particularly in regions such as cities and remote areas where skyscrapers, trees, and mountains can block signals from GPS satellites.

The official QZSS website lists four satellites in the constellation: QZS-1, QZS-2, QZS-3, and QZS-4. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries confirmed that the satellite entered into the planned orbit about 30 minutes after the launch. The satellite was postponed by 24 hours due to the bad weather condition.

How QZS-R1 will build up the Japanese GPS system?

According to Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the QZSS constellation would eventually consist of seven satellites in fiscal 2023 to enhance the "Japanese GPS". QZS-R1 will virtually share the same broadcast signals as modern GPS satellites. According to JAXA, it is specifically designed for Japan's hilly and metropolitan areas.

This satellite marks the 38th consecutive time Japan successfully launched an H-2A rocket since the first in 2005 and will work with three Michibiki satellites that were previously launched and will complement the existing US satellite network. Since 2003, Mitsubishi Industries has launched satellites to places including Venus (Akatsuki) and Mars (Emirates Mars Mission).

Around 15 hours before liftoff, Japanese technicians from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rolled the rocket from its assembly plant to the launch site. The 1,600-foot (500-meter) journey on a mobile launch table took about 30 minutes to complete. The H-2A team linked the rocket to ground electrical and propellant systems after it landed at the launch site, allowing them to begin loading liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen into the rocket's first and second stage tanks.

The spacecraft, which has a 15-year lifespan, will reach a near-circular geosynchronous orbit with an average height of around 22,000 miles using its own propulsion system. The QZS 1R satellite will enter an operational orbit inclined between 40 and 45 degrees to the equator, circling the earth once every 24 hours. Japan is developing three more quasi-zenith navigation satellites for launch by the end of 2023.

IMAGE: Twitter/@MHI_LS