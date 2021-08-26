Blue Origin To Launch New Shepard Spacecraft Today After July Success; Here's All Details

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will launch the New Shepard spacecraft on August 26, 2021. The spacecraft will be carrying a NASA lunar landing tech on the external boosters and other commercial payloads inside the capsule, as mentioned by Blue Origins in a public statement. The spacecraft has already flown to space with Jeff Bezos, his brother, Wally Funk, and another passenger in July 2021.

New Shepard NS-17 will take off at 07:05 PM IST on August 26, 2021

The NS-17 was launched for its first flight in October 2020 and is ready to test a bunch of lunar landing technologies to decrease the risk and increase the rate of success of missions to the Moon. Blue Origin stated that "the technologies could allow future missions - both crewed and robotic - to target landing sites that weren't possible during the Apollo missions, such as regions with varied terrain near craters."

Blue Origins also mentioned that "This will be the 4th flight for the New Shepard program this year and the 8th flight for this particular vehicle, which is dedicated to flying scientific and research payloads to space and back."

This will be the first time when NS-17 will also feature the Suborbital Tryptych, which apparently is a series of portraits by Amoako Boafo, a Ghanaian artist, on the top of the capsule which houses the crew. Previously, Jeff Bezos flew to space in the same spacecraft on July 20, 2021. However, flight remains to be controversial among scientists and space enthusiasts. Famous astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson called out the Blue Origin's flight did not cross the Karman Line, which is considered as the threshold for the beginning of space.

Recently, a public relations battle also erupted between SpaceX and Blue Origin, who are controlled by two of the world's wealthiest men, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, respectively. SpaceX's intentions to use its Starship vehicle, a gigantic experimental rocket being tested in South Texas, for the HLS mission have been dubbed "very difficult and high risk" by Blue Origin. Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been mocking Blue Origin's claims on Twitter for weeks, stating that if "lobbying & lawyers could get you to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto."