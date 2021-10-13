Jeff Bezos Chucks In His 'Star Trek' Artwork To William Shatner's Blue Origin Spaceflight

With Blue Origin carrying the Star Trek actor William Shatner to space, company boss Jeff Bezos, being a big fan of the series himself, has chucked in an artwork he made during his childhood days. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Bezos revealed that he had made a tricorder and communicator to play Star Trek with his friends when he was nine years old. Fast forward to 48 years, Shatner has been bestowed with the responsibility to carry Bezos' childhood artwork to space.

In his post, Bezos revealed that Shatner agreed to carry the paper artwork with him. Captioning the picture, he wrote, "I made these tricorders and communicator to play Star Trek with my friends when I was 9 years old, and my incredible mom save them for 48 years. She dug them up this past week and William Shatner has agreed to take them up into space for me tomorrow. Please don't judge me for the artwork. Thank you, Bill”.

The post also had Bezos’ picture with Shatner as he is set to make a world record for being the oldest person to have travelled to space. In its previous launch in July 2021, Blue Origin made four Guinness world records.

Among the four records, one is sending the oldest person to space, something that will be broken with Blue Origin’s second crewed launch. Wally Funk etched her name in the Guinness Book of Records by becoming the oldest person to cross the Kármán line at the age of 82 years and 169 days.

The second record was for sending the youngest person to space in Oliver Daemen who took off at just 18 years 334 days of age. Bezos’ company made the third record for carrying the first siblings to space in Jeff and Mark Bezos and the fourth world record was made by the company’s New Shepard rocket for carrying the first paying customers in a suborbital flight.

Meanwhile, the crew members have finally been cleared for a launch after their flight was delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions. The New Shepard rocket will take off from Blue Origin's West Texas site at 7:00 pm IST and viewers can watch it live on the company's YouTube channel and official website.

Image: Instagram/@JeffBezos