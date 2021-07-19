Jeff Bezos Confident For His Spaceflight: Says Sitback And Relax To His Fellow Travellers

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to take a round trip to space on July 20 with his sub-orbital spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The 57-year Billionaire set for his takeoff in his New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas. The launch time of the flight has been set for 9 a.m. EDT and the founder of Blue Origin will be accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos, Mercury 13 and aviation pioneer, Wally Funk and 18-year-old, Oliver Daemon. Jeff Bezos seems very calm about this launch and has been trying to help out his fellow passengers.

Jeff Bezos seems confident for his Blue Origin spaceflight

He was recently seen on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and he certainly had a lot to say about his crew and the mission. He was accompanied by fellow spaceflight passengers for this interview and he suggested to them to just "sit back, relax, look out of the window, just absorb the view outside." This is not the first time a Billionaire is leaving the Earth’s orbit for commercial reasons. Earlier, Richard Branson also managed to reach the edge of space with his VSS Unity launch that was planned by Virgin Galactic. Both these billionaires are planning to dominate this sector by making space accessible for the people. The passengers have already been made aware of the safety briefings, simulation of the spaceflight, final review of the rocket and its operations. They have also received some instruction on how to float around the craft's cabin when they escape Earth's gravity.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket has a height of 60 feet and it accelerates toward space at three times the speed of sound. This rocket will manage to cross the Karman Line, which is considered to be 100 kilometres above the limit of Earth’s atmosphere. This line has already been established by an international aeronautics body that will help to differentiate between Earth's atmosphere and space. Currently, Elon Musk has been working on making a space trip with his SpaceX and claims that he could go even higher in September. He is planning to send an all civilian crew to space for some days in his Crew Dragon capsule.

IMAGE: AP