Jeff Bezos, Donning Cowboy Hat, Celebrates Return To Earth With Champagne & A Quote; WATCH

The world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, on Tuesday carried out a successful journey into space and landed back in West Texas. The Blue Origin's New Shepard's rocket-and-capsule also carried three other passengers to space. These include Jeff's brother Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen who has now become the youngest person in space.

The four passengers loaded into the New Shepard crew capsule at Blue Origin's launch site in West Texas just before the rocket ignited its engines at 6.12 pm, sending the spacecraft 100 kms above the surface of the Earth.

At the peak of the flight path, the four were weightless for about 180 seconds. The passengers parachuted back down to the ground 11 minutes later.

"Capsule, touchdown! Welcome home to #NewShepard’s first astronaut crew. A truly historic day," Blue Origin said in a tweet.

Blue Origin congratulated the team on a successful touchdown. "Congratulations to all of Team Blue past and present on reaching this historic moment in spaceflight history. This first astronaut crew wrote themselves into the history books of space, opening the door through which many after will pass," Bezos' aerospace firm said.

'Best day ever': Jeff Bezos' first words after returning to Earth

After the touchdown, the recovery team arrived at the capsule and opened the hatch. Making his way out, Bezos wearing a dashing cowboy hat, said, "Astronaut Bezos, Best day ever!"

The Amazon founder also shared a sweet moment with Wally, who after this spaceflight, became the oldest person to ever go to space.

The crew and their families then opened a bottle of champagne and celebrated next to the capsule.

Key stats of today's mission

After the spaceflight, Blue Origin shared some key stats on Twitter. The New Shepard rocket hit a top speed of 3,595 kph while the capsule went 105 km above in the sky. The total elapsed time of the mission was ten minutes ten seconds.