Jeff Bezos' Firm Blue Origin Soon To Begin Selling Tickets For Ride On Its 'space Rocket'

Jeff Bezos space company Blue Origin will be selling the first tickets onboard its commercial sub-orbital rocket starting next week, on Wednesday, May 5, the company announced in a statement. Blue Origin has been testing, developing, and flight-certifying its 60-foot-tall spacecraft for a crewed mission for six into space. However as it tested the New Shepard rocket on Thursday, Bezos’ space firm announced that it will hitch a ride to the aspiring space tourists through the edge of Earth’s atmosphere into the void. Blue Origin also updated that it will release more information about how to secure the first tickets to the seat on the spacecraft on May 5.

In a promo released this week, the Amazon boss Bezos can be seen driving a Rivian R1T electric truck across Blue Origin’s testing facility in the desert of west Texas. He then is seen walking towards the facility’s recently tested New Shepard crew capsule at the Texas site. Bezos capsule is seen taking off at an altitude of approximately 350,000 feet (106 kilometers). It then makes a landing in the desert, deploying three parachutes in a “verification step” ahead of carrying the humans on the booster-capsule system, Blue Origin said in a release.

“Named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to go to space, New Shepard is our reusable suborbital rocket system designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line – the internationally recognized boundary of space,” Blue Origin said in a statement. It added, “your 11-minute flight on New Shepard will be the experience of a lifetime.”

To take off at 'abominable speed'

In the nearly minute-long video, the company did not reveal the costs or the dates for once in a lifetime space trip for the enthusiasts. Made out of two essential components, a small, dome-shaped capsule with sizeable rectangular windows, and a 60-foot-tall rocket booster, Bozos’ spacecraft is expected to take off at abominable speed, nearly three times that of the sound. For operational flights, fewer than 26 people are needed in the control room for each launch. The Amazon boss has reportedly been selling $1 billion worth of his Amazon stock in order to develop the rocket.