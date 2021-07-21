Last Updated:

Jeff Bezos Thanks Amazon Employees & Customers For Paying For Space Trip, Draws Backlash

Jeff Bezos, who blasted off to the edge of space on July 20, thanked Amazon employees and customers for ‘paying’ for his historic trip.

Jeff Bezos, who blasted off to the edge of space on July 20, along with three other members of the all-civilian crew on Blue Origin vessel, thanked Amazon employees and customers for ‘paying’ for his trip outside Earth. The Amazon founder successfully completed an 11-minute ride to space on Tuesday aboard a rocket built by his company, Blue Origin. Following the mission, wearing the blue space suit and a cowboy hat, Bezos attended a news conference where some of his remarks drew criticisms.

"I also want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this," Bezos said during the news conference. "So seriously, for every Amazon customer out there, and every Amazon employee, thank you from the bottom of my heart, very much. It's very appreciated."

Even though it appeared that Bezos merely jested, several people on social media platforms started criticizing the American billionaire while pointing out that Amazon workers have repeatedly flagged the dangerous work conditions and gruelling works hours that force them to even skip meals and bathroom breaks. On the contrary, as the situation of workers remains concerning, Bezos is still the world’s richest person.

‘Yes, Amazon did pay for this’

The United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter lambasted Bezos saying, “Yes, Amazon workers did pay for this - with lower wages, union busting, a frenzied and inhumane workplace, and delivery drivers not having health insurance during a pandemic. And Amazon customers are paying for it with Amazon abusing their market power to hurt small business.” Meanwhile, US Senator Elizabeth Warren also reiterated her call for a “wealth tax” while accusing the Amazon founder of not paying taxes. Not just in the US, the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Praty, Jagmeet Singh also echoed a similar sentiment. 

READ | Here's how Amazon's share price reacted to Jeff Bezos's thrilling Blue Origin space-flight

Singh said, “Jeff Bezos's space flight lasted 11 minutes...During the pandemic, every 11 minutes, he got about 1.6 million dollars richer...All while, Justin Trudeau allowed Amazon to pay $0 in taxes...It's time the ultra-rich pay their fair share.”

