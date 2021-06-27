Job Aspirations Of Teens Significantly Different From Jobs They Get, Study Finds

A psychologist affiliated with the University of Houston has found significant discrepancies between young people’s dream jobs and their employment realities. A survey conducted by Dr Hoff unveiled that half of the American teens have artistic or investigative aspirations. But most of these aspirations do not actualize pertaining to the fact that their “dream jobs” make up only eight per cent of the total employment available in the market.

The study examined the career aspiration of 3367 adolescents across 42 US states. Hoff's team conducted a large-scale coding effort using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET) to compile the automation risk levels, educational requirements, and vocational interests of career aspirations. The findings were published in the Journal of Career Assessment.

Unrealistic dreams

"Results revealed that most adolescents aspired to careers with low potential for automation. However, there were large discrepancies between adolescents' aspirations and the number of jobs available in the labour market," said Hoff.

According to the survey, girls were mostly drawn to be doctors, teachers, veterinarians and nurses. The doctor was most popular in early adolescence (accounting for around 12 per cent of all female aspirations at ages 13-15), whereas veterinarian, teacher, and nurse were more popular in late adolescence (ages 16-18).

Boys, on the other hand, mostly desired to be athletes in early adolescence (ages 13-15) but the popularity of the career dwindled in later years. While in early adolescence years, it accounted for 22-32 per cent, it reduced to only 5-13 per cent in late adolescence.

"Both males and females showed a similar pattern of increasing variability in their career aspirations with age, indicating more diverse career goals," said Hoff. Indeed, reality may have set in. Many 13-year-old males who wanted to be professional athletes had changed their minds by 18 to aspire towards more attainable jobs.

Hoff suggested that the most effective way to propel children to set realistic goals is through exposing them to a variety of career types that they would naturally not see in their day-to-day lives. However, he said that there could be an upside to setting such high goals. "Adolescents who want to become doctors may end up with a really good job doing something else in the medical field, and that's a positive outcome. The negatives are they might end up working toward an unattainable career, pursuing education that's a bad fit in interest or ability," said Hoff.

Image: Unsplash