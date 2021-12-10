Jupiter-like Strange Entity Orbiting Massive Star Discovered By Citizen Scientists

A young Jupiter-like entity, that was earlier missed by previous searches, has been spotted orbiting a star by citizen scientists. Believed to be a large planet or a small brown dwarf star, the object is orbiting a Sun-like star and appears to be extremely far from it. Brown dwarf stars are the stars that do not burn hydrogen similar to true stars since they are not massive enough.

Not looking close enough resulted in the discovery

According to lead author Jackie Faherty, citizen scientists were able to spot the Jupiter-like object because their observations were not focused just close to the star but also far from it. Faherty said as per the American Museum of Natural History's statement-

This star had been looked at by more than one campaign searching for exoplanet companions. But previous teams looked really tight, really close to the star.

"Because citizen scientists really liked the project, they found an object that many of these direct imaging surveys would have loved to have found, but they didn't look far enough away from its host", he added. The discovery was made under the citizen science project Backyard Worlds: Planet 9, which the citizens were a part of as scientists. Under the project, the citizens are allowed to access NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mission where they go through the digital images and try to spot hidden world in and beyond our solar system.

As for the newly discovered object, one of the participants from Germany named Jörg Schümann alerted the scientists about an object circling a star earlier in 2018. The scientists later confirmed the existence of the Jupiter-like object using telescopes in California and Hawaii. It was found that the object is 10 and 20 times more massive than Jupiter but is relatively young and has a lower mass. However, the findings have also raised a possibility of the object being a brown dwarf star as scientists separate planets from brown dwarfs if they are over 13 times the mass of Jupiter. Moreover, even the physical properties of the object fail to provide any clue about its formation, said the scientists in their study, which has been published in The Astrophysical Journal. However, the most intriguing factor about the object is that it is over 1,600 times farther than the Earth is from the Sun. This discovery is strangely unique as no such entity has been found orbiting its host star at such a distance particularly with a low mass.

Image: Twitter/@yotsuyubi21