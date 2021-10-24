Jupiter Struck By Massive Space Rock, Bright Flash Recorded By Observers On Earth

Our Solar System consists of eight planets. While Mercury is the smallest planet, the gaseous planet Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system. Being the largest, Jupiter also has the highest gravitational pull of all planets due to its mass. Hence, it attracts a lot of objects wandering in free space around it, like asteroids. Most recently, skywatchers in japan have observed what appears to look like a flash in Jupiter's atmosphere caused due to an asteroid strike.

On October 15, 2021, an observation team led by Ko Arimatsu who is an astronomer at Japan's Kyoto University recorded a bright flash in Jupiter's atmosphere, which was reportedly caused by an asteroid hitting the surface of the planet. The astronomer observes the largest planet as a part of the Organized Autotelecopes for the Serendipitous Event Survey (OASES) project. Most recently, a similar phenomenon was observed by a Brazilian observer Jose Luis Pereira who captured a bright flash in the atmosphere of Jupiter.

Bright flash recorded in the atmosphere of Jupiter

After the rare event was captured, the Kyoto University OASES Project also tweeted that "since simultaneous observations have been made at two locations in Japan, the collision flash phenomenon on the surface of Jupiter is almost certain." The tweet also mentioned that it was the ninth successful observation of a flash associated with a collision with the surface of Jupiter. The flash in the atmosphere of Jupiter was captured with the help of a Celestron C6 telescope, according to a report by Space.com.

The video uploaded on YouTube as recorded by observers shows the flash of white light in the form of a small dot on the surface of the gaseous giant Jupiter. While the duration of the video is close to a minute and a half, the flash of light appears at around 11 seconds in the video and lasts for five to six seconds. Due to technical limitations, it is very difficult to record such a sighting from the Earth. Additionally, research also says that objects at least 150 feet across hit Jupiter more often than recorded, and the impact might not always be observable from the Earth.