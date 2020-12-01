Jupiter's Ocean Moon Europa Probably Glows In The Dark And Offers A New Incident

Jupiter has often helped scientists in understanding more about astronomical bodies. Jupiter’s moons are naturally interesting and often fascinate scientists and researchers alike. The present discovery about Europa, another satellite of Jupiter, has offered some new insights. This moon of the giant planet glows in the dark. It is literally an astrological beacon that glows in different shades and the colour is easily visible through telescopes.

How Jupiter’s Europa glows?

Europa is a satellite covered in ice. Europa's surface glows because of the high radiation of Jupiter. Scientists found that the icy shell of Europa covers a large habitable ocean of saline water.

Murthy Gudipati, a scientist working at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in NASA, stated in the journal Nature Astronomy that if there was no radiation, Europa would look just like our moon, dark. The interesting fact is that the side which is away from the sun glows.

To study in detail, they designed an artificial ice chamber that mimics the high-energy electron found on Europa and the atmosphere it lies in. They fired laser beams on the icy chamber to find the possibilities of why the Europa surface glows.

As per the official website article from the NASA JPA laboratory, the scientists used different kinds of salts like magnesium chloride and sodium chloride and other components. They aimed radiation on the saline water ice shell and checked how the molecules respond.

The scientist from NASA explained that the faster particles were able to pass through the icy shell and excited the molecules on the subsurface, which in turn glowed. The interesting fact is that the colour the particles are reflecting. Bryana Henderson, a fellow researcher, said that the colour changed as they changed the salts and opted for different ice combinations. They used a spectrometer and found that each ice has its distinct spectrum.

According to the statement of the researcher team on the JPA official website, the glow is only limited to the side which is away from the sun. This has already piqued the interest of many scientists. They believe that the colour and the glowing nature can offer more information about the frozen surface of Europa, including its composition.

Additionally, Gudipati added in the JPA website official statement that the water which lies deep inside Europa comes on its surface through cracks and holes and makes the frozen surface. The detailed study could hence offer what is the atmosphere in Europe and if the condition is suitable for nurturing life.

The moon glows in different colours including green, blue, or white and that depends on the composition of the surface. NASA is planning to send a Europa Clipper probe in 2020 which can offer more information.