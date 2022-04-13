Kashmir Virologist Discovers Latest Outbreak Of Rift Valley Fever Directly In Human Cells

In a recent discovery, researchers at the Washington University in the United States have discovered the latest outbreak of the deadly Rift Valley Fever (RVF) virus and further how it directly infects the human cells. The discovery has been done by a virologist from Kashmir, Dr Safder Ganaie, one of the leading scientists involved in the discovery.

According to the discovery made by Dr Ganaie, it has been found that the RVF virus spreads by mosquitoes and further enters the human cells through a protein. The discovery made by Dr Ganaie and his colleagues has also been published in a journal titled, Cell. The whole team has found that the Rift Valley fever virus starts spreading after a mosquito bite and then enters human cells through a protein normally involved in mopping up low-density lipoprotein, the carriers of so-called ‘bad cholesterol’ from the blood, reported ANI quoting a Srinagar-based news magazine, Kashmir Life.

Furthermore, it also states that the discovery is expected to lead to more therapies that would help in preventing the Rift Valley Fever or at least reduce its severity. Notably, the World Health Organisation has listed RVF as a prioritised disease that can cause epidemics in the future. According to WHO, it is spread by mosquitoes among domesticated animals which are then passed on to people.

How was the study conducted?

The study which has been conducted in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh, University of Toronto, Harvard University, Broad University of MIT, and Harvard was carried out by the US-based virologist Dr Ganaie and his team by disrupting 20,000 normal genes by using CRISPR technology. It then found that the virus failed to infect cells that lacked the gene for LDL receptor-related protein 1, or LRP1.

Further experiments showed that the virus needs LRP1 to infect hamster, bovine, monkey, and human cells, indicating that it uses the same protein across distantly related species.

Image: Unsplash