Konrad Steffen, A Climate Scientist, Passes Away In An Accident In Greenland At 68

Konrad Steffen, world-renowned climate scientist passed away aged 68 on August 8th. He was one of the world’s leading experts on climate change and died in an ice accident in Greenland. Konrad’s decades-long research in Greenland had confirmed that climate change was causing Greenland’s ice sheet to melt with increasing speed.

Konrad Steffen passes away in an accident

According to the Times, Konrad Steffen died near a research station in Greenland that was known as “Swiss Camp” that he had founded 30 years ago. He fell into an ice crevasse and drowned in the deep water within it. Researchers who were at the station reportedly told the Times that those crevasses were known hazards but due to high winds and recent snowfall, it became hard to see.

The Times reported that Ryan R. Neely III, who is a climate scientist at the University of Leeds in England and who studied under Steffen, talked to them. Ryan told the Times that crevasses were caused by climate change as they were unheard of in that area where Konrad met with the accident. Ryan told the portal that warming had caused stresses on the ice sheet and subsequent cracks.

What are crevasse?

A crevasse is a deep crack or fracture that is found in an ice sheet of even in a glacier. They are formed as a result of the movement and stress associated with the shear stress generated when two semi-rigid pieces above a plastic substrate have a different rate of movement.

Credits: Shutterstock

The world-renowned climate scientist, Konrad Steffen, passed away on August 8th at the age of 68. He was the Director of the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research. He spent more than 40 years on research that focused on the impacts of climate change on the Arctic and Antarctic circles.

Steffen's contribution to climate science is immense. He often brought his research on climate change to political leaders and the public. The Post reported that Konrad would return to the camp which consisted of a lab hut and another hut for communal dining each spring. Reportedly, there had been times when the camp had collapsed and he would often construct most of it himself.

Image credits: hudsons_human Instagram