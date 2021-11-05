Lakes Near Fukushima Nuclear Plant Will Remain Contaminated For Next 20 Yrs: Reports

The aftermath of the infamous Fukushima nuclear disaster doesn't seem to end anytime soon as new research has warned that the water bodies near the nuclear plant might stay radioactive for another two decades. A report by Daily Mail suggested that the researchers predicted the radioactivity using the fractional diffusional method and concluded that Lake Onuma near Mount Akagi is loaded with radioactive cesium-137 (137CS) that might last till 2040. While these findings are surfacing, Japan is planning to decommission the nuclear plant and release the radioactive water into the pacific ocean.

Cesium-137 lasts longer than any other radioactive element

One reason that can be accredited to the decades-long radioactivity in the waters is the half-life Cesium-137 has. It has a half-life of thirty years, which is higher than any other radioactive element. The researchers noted that there was a rapid decline in the radioactive concentration of the element, right after the nuclear disaster, but that has significantly dropped in the last decade. And since Lake Onuma is a closed ecosystem, there is no in or outflow of water, which makes it even harder to flush out the element.

Published in the journal Scientific Reports last month, the study used the 'fractional diffusion model', which works by capturing complex diffusion processes occurring in water. It was noted that the activity concentration of 137Cs rapidly declined from August 2011 to September 2012 but the decline was no longer recorded following October 2012. The said formula is significant on its own as experts believe that it will offer a better understanding of how radioactivity in enclosed water bodies affects living conditions.

These findings have surfaced just after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, last month, asserted his planning of mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked nuclear plant. Kishida had made a visit to the disastrous site and reiterated that the mass disposal cannot be delayed, despite concerns from the local residents. The contaminated water has been pumped up from basements and stored in about 1,000 tanks which the operator says will reach their capacity late next year. This decision has met with protests from the fishermen who fear harm to marine life. Adding further resistance to the idea, residents and Japan's neighbours including China and South Korea have advised otherwise.

Image: AP/Twitter/@From_The_Earth