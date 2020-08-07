Lava Tubes On Mars And Moon 1,000 Times Bigger Than Those On Earth, Pictures Inside

Planetary researchers have found that the Lava tubes on Mars and the Moon are up to 1,000 times bigger than those on the Earth, and can host entire planetary bases for future space exploration. In a paper published in the international journal Earth-Science Reviews, scientists drafted an overview of lava tubes known as ‘pyroducts’ on Earth and its size on lunar and Martian counterparts. In the paper, researchers at the Universities of Bologna and Padua studied subsurface cavities that lava created on Moon and Mars that shield from cosmic radiation.

We can find lava tubes on planet Earth, but also on the subsurface of the Moon and Mars according to the high-resolution pictures of lava tubes' skylights taken by interplanetary probes, Speleologist and head of the ESA programmes CAVES and PANGAEA, Francesco Sauro said.

"Evidence of lava tubes was often inferred by observing linear cavities and sinuous collapse chains where the galleries cracked," professor at the Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences at the University of Bologna further explained. Speleologists studied lava tubes on Earth in Hawaii, Canary Islands, Australia, and Iceland and found that the surface expression of lava tubes on Mars and the Moon is similar to their terrestrial counterpart.

[The CaveR rover preparing to search for life on the walls of a lava tube in Lava Beds National Monument in northeastern California. The rover's instrumentation can be seen in the box on its right side. Credits: NASA]

[Ultraviolet light highlights different microbes in the caves, as seen by the green-yellow, and orange colonies that drape below small mineralized finger-like structures that jut upward from a ledge in the cave, less than half an inch long. Credit: NASA]

Read: NASA Prepares To Launch Lucy Mission To Explore Unique Group Of Asteroids Near Jupiter

Read: Researchers Use NASA's InSight Lander To Study Mars' Interior; 3 Key Findings

Respectively,100 and 1,000 times wider than those on Earth, the Martian, and lunar lava tubes had a diameter of 10 to 30 meters due to much lower gravity. Scientists measured the size and gathered the morphology of lunar and Martian lava tubes using digital terrain models (DTMs), obtained through satellite stereoscopic images and laser altimetry taken by interplanetary probes.

Data were then compared with topographic studies of the Earth's surface and to laser scans of the inside of lava tubes in Lanzarote and the Galapagos. Researchers found that the largest lava tubes up to 100ft wide were found on the Moon, more than 25 miles long, enough for a base the size of a small town. Tubes on the moon were larger due to the impact it had on lava flows in early development.

First step towards future explorations

"The collapse chains we observed might have been caused by asteroids piercing the tube walls. This is what the collapse chains in Marius Hills seem to suggest. From the latter, we can get access to these huge underground cavities,” Matteo Massironi, from the University of Padua explained. Further, ESA’s Sauro said that the “Space agencies are now interested in planetary caves and lava tubes, as they represent the first step towards future explorations of the lunar surface.” The study provides a new perspective on planetary exploration, which is focusing on the subsurface of Mars and the Moon.

[One of the CaveR engineers is perched on a lava ledge, a marker of one of the lava flows in the cave. Credits: NASA]

[Futuristic Pangaea-X experiment for space. Credit: ESA]

[Volcanic flows occurred both along the surface and in buried lava tubes.Credits: NASA / JPL]

Read: NASA's Juno Mission Spots 'shallow Lightning' Across Jupiter's Cloud Tops

Read: NASA Astronauts Share Crew Dragon's Descend Experience: 'Sounds Like An Animal'