LED Lights Made With 'perovskite Nanocrystals' More Eco-friendly And Cheap

LED lights are now likely to venture into the eco-friendly lane as they are being upgraded to present more efficient and lower-cost fluorescents. Researchers from three different factions of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have claimed to prepare 'perovskite nanocrystals' that will produce such LEDs. Perovskites are materials that have light-absorbing and light-emitting properties because of their crystalline structure. These properties allow their usage in various detectors and solar cells along with various energy-efficient applications.

What are LEDs?

According to a definition by LEDs Magazine, the light-emitting diode also known as LED is a semiconductor device that emits light when an electric current is made to pass through it. LED bulbs are mostly preferred over other means of lighting in common households as they provide maximum light with minimal energy consumption and run efficiently. However, the higher cost of LED fluorescents is its existing demerit.

Nanocrystals as new candidate for LEDs

Researchers from the DOE have selected nanocrystals as prime candidates for producing cost-effective and more efficient LEDs, said a report by Phys.org. The nanocrystals were reportedly stabilised by the researchers using a method called metal-organic framework (MOF). The report stated that LEDs, based on earth-abundant materials and fabricated at room temperature could one day enable lower-cost TVs and consumer electronics. Moreover, it can also help in developing better self-powered X-ray detectors, gamma-ray imaging devices and even help with applications in medicine, security scanning, and scientific research. One of the researchers said that the MOF substantially enhanced the brightness and stability of the light-emitting nanocrystals. The nanocrystals are considered extremely difficult to stabilise as they are an aggregate of tens of thousands of atoms but keep degrading back to their bulk state during the process.

Talking about the breakthrough, another researcher informed that stabilising the perovskite nanocrystals emitted bright and stable LEDs in a range of colors. She further explained that stabilising nanocrystals using MOF will also improve colour purity and luminescence in several different colours. Besides the nanocrystals performed well in the electric fields, heat and under ultraviolet radiation without light-emitting and light-detecting efficiency, which will prove extremely beneficial in radiation detectors and TVs.

(IMAGE: PTI)