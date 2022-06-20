Long Term Exposure To Ozone Gas Raises Risk Of Cardiovascular Death, New Study Finds

Long-term ozone gas exposure has been linked to an elevated risk of cardiovascular death by a recent study in China. According to the study, published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health, about 100,000 Chinese adults aged 18 and above were tracked for nine years, ANI reported.

The study was carried out by Chinese researchers from the Fudan University and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It discovered a link between ozone gas and overall cardiovascular disease mortality, which increased by 9.3% for every ten micrograms per cubic metre increase in warm-season ozone concentration. According to the findings, in the same condition, the odds of death from ischemic heart disease and stroke increased by 18.4% and 6.3% respectively, ANI reported.

The study also found that prominent long-term exposure to ozone gas would increase cardiovascular mortality rate amongst participants aged 65 years and above, indicating that the elderly may be vulnerable to atmospheric ozone pollution.

Kan Haidong, a professor at the university, hopes that the study results will help improve air-quality standard standards and environmental health impact assessments in China.

What is Ozone gas?

Ozone or O3 is a highly reactive gas composed of three oxygen atoms and can occur in the Earth's atmosphere both naturally or by man-made means, as per the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The gas is both present in the stratosphere (which comprises the Ozone layer) and the troposphere (the lower atmosphere which makes up the air we breathe).

In the troposphere, two major air pollutants contribute to the creation of ozone gas-- oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOC). VOCs are organic chemical compounds (a compound with one or more atoms of Carbon) that evaporate easily at room temperatures such as benzene, ethylene glycol, and formaldehyde.

Ozone gas, a common air pollutant, can be created by several daily use machinery such as cars and air coolers. Unused chemicals kept at home can also lead to the use of Ozone gas. However, major ozone creation comes from industrial boilers, refineries and chemical plants.

Apart from adversely affecting human health, a high amount of ozone gas is also detrimental to the environment, affecting wildlife and vegetation.

(With inputs from ANI)