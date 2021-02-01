LSD Allows Users To Trespass Anatomical Rules By Interfering In Brain's Functions: Study

In another remarkable discovery about psychedelic substances and their effects on humans, researchers have now found that LSD allows the brain to trespass anatomical rules. Lysergic acid diethylamide, popularly known as LSD or acid is known to cause hallucination or “trips”. However, researchers from the University of Cambridge and Imperial College in London have now said that it alters the state of consciousness eventually allowing users to trespass the general norms of the human body.

Read: WHO: Study Finds 4 Drugs Have Little To No Effect On COVID

Read: Vaccine Skepticism Lurks In Town Famous For Syphilis Study

"LSD is known to increase measures of brain complexity, potentially reflecting a neurobiological correlate of the especially rich phenomenological content of psychedelic-induced experiences," researchers described LSD's effects in the paper published in journal NeuroImage.

The study

Speaking to ScienceAlert, Andrea Luppi, one of the researchers from the University of Cambridge said that the study was attempting to understand "dynamic functional connectivity". In simpler terms, it aimed at studying whether the brain displays functional changes over time or it continues functioning like regular human consciousness.

As part of the study, 20 healthy volunteers' brains were scanned in two sessions, 14 days apart. In one of the sessions, they were given a placebo, while the other time they received an active dose of LSD. In the aftermath, researchers found that LSD interfered with Brain’s ability to integrate and segregate information. In addendum, it also disrupted the connectivity constrains in the brain. They also revealed that LSD does not act uniformly on how the brain operates.

"Our main finding is that the effects of LSD on brain function and subjective experience are non-uniform in time: LSD makes globally segregated sub-states of dynamic functional connectivity more complex, and weakens the relationship between functional and anatomical connectivity. On a regional level, LSD reduces functional connectivity of the anterior medial prefrontal cortex, specifically during states of high segregation," the researchers wrote in their paper.

Read: DNA Determines Sleep Patterns, Duration Under 'strong Genetic Control', Says Study

Read: European Commission Holds Talks With Drug Firms To Scale-up Future Pandemic Preparedness