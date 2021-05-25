Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date And Time In India: When Will It Be At Its Peak?

On May 26th, 2021, the next lunar eclipse of the year will occur. It will be a total lunar eclipse, and it will be the first of the year. The full moon will pass through the dark umbral shadow cast by the Earth. More information on the Lunar Eclipse that will occur following the one that occurred on January 21st, 2019 can be found here.

When is the Lunar Eclipse? Date and time details

Blood moon eclipse will fall on May 26th, 2021

Lunar Eclipse Time: According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the first total lunar eclipse of the year will begin at 2:17 AM and last until 7:19 PM.

Blood Red Supermoon value

Full moons, on the other hand, are regarded to be a sign of death or rebirth in India. This is compatible with the cycle's completion, as the full moon marks the beginning and conclusion of a lunar cycle. Emotions and stresses are heightened during the night of the full moon, according to astrologers, because the Sun and Moon are in opposition at this time, producing unsettling friction.

What is lunar eclipse?

The Moon appears as a result of the Sun's rays reflecting off its surface because it lacks its own illumination. When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, the Sun's rays are blocked from directly striking the Moon. The following are the three types of lunar eclipses.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon's surface is fully obscured by Earth's umbra, or the centre, black region of its shadow. A partial lunar eclipse happens when only a section of the Moon's surface is obscured by Earth's umbra.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipses: A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the Moon passes through the unclear penumbral region of Earth's shadow.

How is the Lunar eclipse different from the Solar eclipse?

Solar eclipses occur every 18 months on average, while Lunar eclipses occur twice a year on average. A lunar eclipse is more apparent from different parts of the world than a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses occur during the day, usually on a new moon day, whereas lunar eclipses occur at night, frequently on a full moon night. The lunar eclipses may be seen with the naked eye and are totally safe to do so.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH