Lunar Eclipse 2021: Know When The Blood Moon Will Be Visible This Year

The next lunar eclipse of the year 2021 is falling on May 26th, 2021. It is the first lunar eclipse of the year and will be a total lunar eclipse. The full moon will pass through the Earth’s dark umbral shadow. Here is more information about the Lunar Eclipse that people will see after the one that took place on January 21st, 2019.

When is the next eclipse 2021?

Blood moon eclipse will fall on May 26th, 2021

When is the next eclipse at its peak?

According to a report in CNBCTV18, around 2:45 PT (3:15 PM IST), the moon will enter the darkest part of Earth’s shadow. The Moon will be completely overshadowed by Earth’s umbra between 4:11 AM and 4:26 AM (4:41 PM and 4:56 PM IST).

On another note, full moons are thought to be a precursor of death or rebirth in India. Since the full moon marks the beginning and end of a lunar cycle, this is consistent with the cycle's completion. According to astrologers, emotions and pressures are heightened during the night of the full moon since the Sun and Moon are in opposition during this time, causing uneasy friction.

What is lunar eclipse?

Since the Moon lacks its own light, it appears as a result of the Sun's rays reflecting off its surface. When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, it prevents the Sun's rays from touching the Moon directly. The three forms of lunar eclipses are as follows.

Total Lunar Eclipse: A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth's umbra, or the middle, dark portion of its shadow, completely obscures the moon's surface.

Partial Lunar Eclipse: A partial lunar eclipse occurs when Earth's umbra obscures only a portion of the Moon's surface.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipses: When the Moon passes into the indistinct penumbral part of Earth's shadow, a penumbral lunar eclipse occurs.

How is the Lunar eclipse different from the Solar eclipse?

Solar Eclipses happen every 18 months on average, while Lunar Eclipses happen twice a year. The lunar eclipse is more widely visible from various locations on Earth than a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses happen during the day, typically on a new moon day, while lunar eclipses happen at night, usually on a full moon night. The lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye.

IMAGE: VINCENZO MALAGOLI UNSPLASH