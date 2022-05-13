Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, time and how to watch Chandra Grahan in India

The upcoming weekend will be a special one for science enthusiasts as the Earth is ready to witness a Lunar Eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India. Lunar Eclipse is the phenomenon that transpires when the Earth, Sun and the Moon align in a straight line or come very close to each other as a result of the Moon moving into Eath's shadow. The aforesaid spectacle will be visible to the residents of the Western Hemisphere on the dates May 15 and May 16.

Notably, the impending Lunar Eclipse is the first one after the partial eclipse which transpired at the beginning of the year. It is pertinent to mention here that to witness this spectacle, a clear sky is a prerequisite. Unlike the Solar Eclipse, the Lunar Eclipse can be enjoyed without any filter i.e, a person can watch the eclipse directly with their naked eyes, or even with binoculars, or a telescope without covering it with any glasses.

How can citizens of India watch Lunar Eclipse 2022?

In India, this year's Lunar Eclipse will commence on May 16 at 7:02 AM and will conclude at 12:20 PM in the afternoon of the same day. Unfortunately, the residents of India will not be able to watch the Eclipse directly, however, they can enjoy the phenomenon online by visiting NASA's website. This year, Earth will witness 2 lunar eclipses - the details of the one occurring this weekend are mentioned in this article, whereas the second one will occur in the last quarter of the year, to be specific, on November 8.

Meanwhile, NASA has announced that they will be live streaming the entire eclipse so that people across the world are able to view the scientific spectacle. The craze to watch this year's Lunar Eclipse is higher among the people because the world will yet again witness what is popularly known as the ‘Blood Moon’ phenomenon.

What is a Blood Moon?

During the duration of totality, the Moon takes on a dim, reddish colour. Despite the fact that the Moon is completely hidden by Earth's shadow at the time, red wavelengths of sunlight penetrate through Earth's atmosphere and land on the Moon's surface. "One way to think of this is that a total lunar eclipse shows us a projection of all the sunrises and sunsets happening on the planet at that moment", NASA mentions in its official website.