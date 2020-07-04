Lunar Eclipse Live Stream Details: Here' How You Can Enjoy Lunar Eclipse July 2020 At Home

A partial penumbral lunar eclipse is going to start tonight i.e. July 4 and July 5 (due to the difference in time), however, only a few countries would be able to witness it. A Lunar eclipse occurs when Earth, Sun and Moon are aligned in a certain manner to make one disappear completely or slightly due to the game of shadows.

However, in July 2020, the beauty of the lunar eclipse called the Full Buck Moon is going to make its appearance. The event is denoted with several names such as Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon. It occurs when a slight shadow of the Earth's penumbra falls on its side, marking the presence of the Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse in July 2020. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned.

Also Read | Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In Bangladesh? Lunar Eclipse Timings And Where To Watch

Lunar Eclipse's live stream details

Image ~ Shutterstock

This Partial Penumbral Lunar Eclipse July 2020 will have the moon turn a shade darker. Many are wanting to experience the beauty of the event. Several parts of the world, such as north and central Africa, as well as parts of South America and North America, will get the best glimpse of the natural phenomenon.

However, many countries like Malaysia, New Zealand, India and other places in Australia, Asia and mainland Europe would not be able to see the beauty of the summer penumbral lunar eclipse. This means that many people would not be able to witness the occurrence, however, the penumbral lunar eclipse and other such celestial events are often streamed on popular YouTube channels including Slooh and the website Virtual Telescope.

If you live in one of the regions where this lunar eclipse will be visible, you should be able to watch it without any special equipment.

Also Read | Will Lunar Eclipse be visible in Malaysia? How to watch the lunar eclipse and more details

Image ~ Shutterstock

Also Read | Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In New Zealand? Lunar Eclipse July 2020 Timing

July 2020 Lunar Eclipse Time

Image ~ NASA

According to TimeAndDate.com, the Lunar eclipse time will start on Saturday in the USA at 11:07 p.m. EDT and last until Sunday 01:52 a.m. EDT on July 5. The best time to look will be about Sunday 12:29 a.m. EDT during the middle of the event as the eclipse will be at its peak with -0.644 Magnitude.

It is said that Londoners will be able to catch the best glimpse of the lunar eclipse around 4.41 a.m. BST, and the penumbral lunar eclipsing will start around 4.07 a.m. BST. The Full Buck Moon lunar eclipse will end around 4.45 a.m. BST on Sunday.

Also Read | Full Moon Eclipse: What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Occur & Which Planets Will Be Visible?