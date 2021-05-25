Lunar Eclipse Live Stream: How To Watch The Chandra Grahan Online On May 26?

A Total Lunar Eclipse is all set to occur on May 26, 2021. Due to the reddish tinge that the Full Moon takes on when fully eclipsed, the total lunar eclipse is sometimes called a Blood Moon. The term is often used to describe four total lunar eclipses that occur in a row. According to the reports by Time and Date, a total lunar eclipse happens when the Moon travels through the Earth's umbra and then blocks all direct sunlight from illuminating the Moon's surface.

Lunar Eclipse live stream

Folks from Australia, Southeast Asia, western South America, and parts of the western US will be able to catch the magnificent celestial display on May 26. Unfortunately, the lunar eclipse won't be visible from many parts of the world including India. However, interested viewers can still catch this event through Lunar Eclipse live stream. The Griffith Observatory in the US is all set to webcast the total lunar eclipse at 2:15 pm IST. This is, of course, subject to weather conditions.

The total duration of the eclipse is reportedly about 14 minutes long this time. The Griffith Observatory is known for holding such events regularly in person and publicly as well. A public event has been held out, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who are interested in viewing the lunar eclipse in India can live stream this event from the comfort of their homes. Set a reminder on your YouTube account so that you won't miss it.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

A report in Earth sky reveals that lunar eclipses occur when Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light, which normally reflects off the moon. There are three types of lunar eclipses, total, partial and penumbral, with the most dramatic being a total lunar eclipse. A penumbral lunar eclipse is one of the most common types and it occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. The Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface, thus, covering all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

However, this isn’t the case during a total eclipse of the moon, the inner part of Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra, falls on the moon’s face. At the time of mid-eclipse, the entire moon is in shadow, hence, it appears as blood red. While during a partial eclipse, the umbra takes a bite out of only a fraction of the moon.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK