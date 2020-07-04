Lunar Eclipse Time In Mexico: When Does Lunar Eclipse July 2020 Start And End?

The Mexican people have been waiting for a great astronomical event since the time of the recent Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse. The Full Buck Moon is going to make its appearance with a slight shadow of the Earth's penumbra on its side, marking the presence of the Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse in July 2020. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. The penumbral shadow of the Earth falls on the Moon partially during this astronomical event. This occurrence has several names such as Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon. While many are waiting for the event to occur, some citizens from Mexico are wondering "is Lunar Eclipse is visible in Mexico?" and "Lunar Eclipse Time in Mexico" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

Also Read | Full Moon Eclipse: What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Occur & Which Planets Will Be Visible?

Is Lunar Eclipse is visible in Mexico?

Several parts of the world including the north and central Africa as well as parts of South America and North America will get the best glimpse of the natural phenomenon. This Partial Penumbral Lunar Eclipse July 2020 is meant to turn a shade darker. Many people are wanting to experience the beauty of the event. However, many countries like Malaysia, New Zealand, India and other places in Australia, Asia and mainland Europe would not be able to see the beauty of the summer penumbral lunar eclipse. This means Mexico will get to view the beauty of the astronomical event when the rest part of the world cannot.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in India: What time will the penumbral reach its peak?

Lunar Eclipse Time in Mexico

According to TimeAndDate.com, the eclipse will be visible on Saturday Mexico at 10:07 p.m. CDT and last until 12:52 a.m. CDT on July 5. The best time to look will be about 11:29 p.m. CDT during the middle of the event as the eclipse will be at its peak with -0.644 Magnitude. It is said that Londoners will be able to catch the best glimpse of the lunar eclipse around 4.41 a.m. BST, and the penumbral lunar eclipsing will start around 4.07 a.m. BST. The Full Buck Moon lunar eclipse will end around 4.45 a.m. BST on Sunday.

All Images ~ TimeAndDate.com

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in USA: What's the best time to observe the phenomenon?

Also Read | Pakistan's Science Minister Mixes Up Solar And Lunar Eclipse, Netizens Say 'biggest Joke'