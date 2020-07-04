Lunar Eclipse Time In New York: What Time Does The Lunar Eclipse Start In New York?

The people of New York missed the view of the beautiful Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse, but this time they are going to witness the beauty of the lunar eclipse called the Full Buck Moon. The Full Buck Moon is going to make its appearance with a slight shadow of the Earth's penumbra on its side, marking the presence of the Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse in July 2020.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. The penumbral shadow of the Earth falls on the Moon partially during this astronomical event. This occurrence has several names such as Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon.

While many are waiting for the event to occur, some citizens from New York are wondering about Lunar Eclipse time in New York and when will it start. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

July 2020 Lunar Eclipse Time in New York

According to TimeAndDate.com, the eclipse will be visible on Saturday New York at 11:07 p.m. EDT and last until Sunday 01:52 a.m. EDT on July 5. The best time to look will be about Sunday 12:29 a.m. EDT during the middle of the event as the eclipse will be at its peak with -0.644 Magnitude.

Lunar Eclipse Time in New York Start Time: Saturday, July 4 11:07 p.m. EDT

Saturday, July 4 11:07 p.m. EDT Lunar Eclipse Time in New York End Time: Sunday, July 5 01:52 a.m. EDT

Sunday, July 5 01:52 a.m. EDT Lunar Eclipse Time in New York Peak Time: Sunday, July 5 12:29 a.m. EDT

Apart from this, several parts of the world including the north and central Africa as well as parts of South America and North America will get the best glimpse of the natural phenomenon. This Partial Penumbral Lunar Eclipse July 2020 is meant to turn a shade darker for those who are wanting to experience the beauty of the event. However, many countries like Malaysia, New Zealand, India and other places in Australia, Asia and mainland Europe would not be able to see the beauty of the summer penumbral lunar eclipse.

