Lunar Eclipse Time In Toronto: Know The Best Time To Experience The Celestial Phenomenon

A lunar eclipse is set to take place on July 5. This eclipse will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. All the lunar eclipses that have taken place this year were penumbral lunar eclipses. Further, the full buck moon will rise on the 4th of July. As per reports, this is the third lunar eclipse in Toronto.

The first lunar eclipse in Toronto took place on January 10, 2020. The second lunar eclipse took place in Toronto on June 5, 2020. This eclipse was the strawberry moon eclipse. The third lunar eclipse will begin in Toronto today. Read on to know the lunar eclipse time in Toronto.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the Sun, the Earth and the Moon form an imperfect alignment in the astral sky. This phenomenon causes the Earth to partially block the rays of the Sun. Since the Sun’s rays are unable to reach the moon, a shadow is cast that causes subtle dimming of the lunar surface.

When the moon moves through the faint shadow of the Earth, it leads to the occurrence of a penumbral lunar eclipse. There are two other types of eclipses namely the total lunar eclipse and the partial lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipse time in Toronto:

The lunar eclipse time in Toronto is predicted to be 23:07 on Saturday, 4th of July 2020, according to Eastern Daylight Time. It will end on Sunday, July 5 at 01:52 am. Further, the lunar eclipse in Toronto will reach its maximum on Sunday July 5 at 00:29. Further, the magnitude of the eclipse at this point in time is predicted to be 0.644 Magnitude.

Lunar eclipse June 2020:

The previous lunar eclipse that took place in Toronto was on June 5, 2020, was known as the 'Strawberry Moon' eclipse. The history of the name goes back to the 1930s when it was first published in a farmer’s almanac. Further, an Eastern American tribe also referred to it as the Strawberry moon since the phenomenon takes place when strawberries are harvested. The eclipse occurred at 3.12 PM in Toronto on June 5, 2020, according to Eastern Daylight Time.

Where will the penumbral lunar eclipse be visible?

Some of the places that will be able to witness this phenomenon are North America, except in the northernmost regions of Canada and Alaska, Southern and Western Europe, western parts of Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

All image source: Shutterstock