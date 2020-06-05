Lunar Eclipse Today In Saudi Arabia: Timings, How To Watch And More

The Strawberry Moon is all set to bloom for you tonight. But, are you ready? Many people in Saudi Arabia are waiting for this beautiful night to start so that they can witness the pretty colours glowing on the Moon due to the shadow of the Earth falling over it. Where many people call it the Strawberry Moon, there are several names for this nature's wonder such as the Mead Moon, Honey Moon, Rose Moon and Hot Moon. Here is all about the Strawberry moon and at what time you can see the lunar eclipse today in Saudi Arabia.

What is the Strawberry Moon?

There are in total three types of eclipses: total, partial and penumbral. A penumbral lunar eclipse is considered to be fainter than the dark core of the earth’s shadow. This makes it hard for a viewer to tell if it is an eclipse or a normal full moon. This year it is said to glow with a Strawberry-like colour or it may adopt a tea-coloured hue instead of the normal pearly white colour that it has. A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes into the earth’s penumbra and this year it is expected to pass through 57 per cent of it.

Also Read | What time is the Lunar Eclipse Tonight in South Africa? See timings for USA, UK, India

What time is the Lunar Eclipse in Saudi Arabia?

The people of Saudi Arabia will be able to witness the new penumbral lunar eclipse today i.e. June 5 at 20:45 PM AST. The total duration of the Moon Eclipse is going to be around 3 hours 18 minutes so it will last till 00:04 AM AST in the night. The beautiful eclipse will be at its peak at 22:24 PM AST. People wanting to watch the Strawberry Moon glowing in the night will be able to witness the moon attaining a strawberry-like colour instead of going completely dark.

Also Read | What time is the Lunar Eclipse tonight in the United Kingdom? Details here

How to watch the Strawberry Moon?

One can easily watch tonight's Strawberry Moon with their naked eyes as it does not have any harmful effects in comparison to the solar eclipse. To enjoy the eclipse fully, it is advised to get a binocular or a small telescope. One can also click pictures using their smartphones or a DSLR.

Also Read | Strawberry Moon Eclipse will take place this June; Know details about when to see it

Also Read | What is a lunar eclipse? Everything to know about the Sun-Earth-Moon alignment phenomenon