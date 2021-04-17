Lunar Occultation Of April 17, 2021: At What Time Will The Occultation Be Visible?

The red planet Mars is expected to pass behind the Moon and then reappear in around two hours. The Moon will be 5 days past the new moon and appear as a 24 per cent illuminated crescent at the time of this occurrence (also known as an occultation). Mars will vanish behind the Moon's unilluminated side before reappearing behind the crescent's illuminated part.

Lunar Occultation of Mars 2021

On the evening of April 17, 2021, you can enjoy seeing an amazing event in the sky where a crescent Moon will eclipse (occult) the red planet Mars between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm Indian Time. This event will be visible from many parts of India, especially in the East. The disappearance will occur when it is still daylight i.e. around 5:30 pm IST. This can be observed using a binocular or a telescope, but extra caution should be taken when the Sun is present in the sky. The reappearance will occur after sunset, during twilight after 7:00 pm IST, depending on where you are in India.

Occultation, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is a phenomenon that occurs when one object crosses in front of a much smaller one, such as the moon passing in front of a distant star. When the planet Uranus occulted a star, the Kuiper Airborne Observatory of Nasa discovered the planet's rings. Occultations of the Moon and Mars are visible from Earth twice a year, but the space agency claims that catching them requires being in the right position at the right time.

Since it occurs while the Sun is up or just setting, the disappearance of Mars may not be visible from many parts of India. However, you can always attempt to see it with binoculars or a telescope. Just determine your location's estimated time and prepare to see Mars go behind the Moon's crescent's invisible edge.

Until IMMERSION, you should note a fading in the light of Mars. Given that the Moon's apparent size on this day is approximately 450 times that of the earth, it is important to forecast where it will be visible within a few seconds of its reappearance. Although these "events" only last a few moments, the anticipation of Mars' reappearance would be thrilling.

Image Source: NASA