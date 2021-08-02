'Magnificent': NASA Shares Image Of Triplet Galaxies Caught In Gravitational Tug-of-war

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared an image of a triplet of galaxies, called Arp 195, caught in a gravitational tug-of-war. The image of triplet galaxies engaged in a gravitational tug-of-war has been taken from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The picture shared by NASA on the microblogging site has caught the attention of netizens.

NASA shares picture of galaxies caught in tug-of-war

The US space agency NASA in the caption mentioned that the Hubble Space Telescope captured a "bickering set of galactic triplets" engaging in a gravitational tug-of-war. According to the blog post, the system known as Arp 195 features in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies. It is a list that showcases some of the weirder and wonderful galaxies in the universe. According to NASA, the time taken for observation with NASA’s Hubble Space telescope is extremely valuable. The US space agency added that it's important to not waste even a second when observing different celestial bodies. Check out the post here:

What are siblings for! ✨@NASAHubble captures a bickering set of galactic triplets engaging in a gravitational tug of war. This system is featured in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies, a list which showcases unique galaxies in the universe. Discover more: https://t.co/wIRyxyOGUQ pic.twitter.com/vC6aYetOs5 — NASA (@NASA) August 1, 2021

NASA in the blog post mentioned that the schedule for Hubble observations is calculated with the help of a computer algorithm that allows the spacecraft to occasionally gather snapshots of data between longer observations. Furthermore, the space agency revealed that the image of the clashing triplet of galaxies in Arp 195 is one such snapshot that had to be carefully observed using the telescope. NASA further explained that extra observations such as these not only provide spectacular images but also helps to identify promising targets to follow up with using telescopes.

Since being shared on Twitter, the image has garnered 5180 Likes and 725 Retweets. Netizens stunned to see the picture took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Space is so awesome if only we could be closer." Another user commented, "That's awesome cool". Another individual commented, "Unbelievable. Great image". Check out some user reactions.

Beautiful galaxy!! — Deon Spates 🚀🏀🎮 (@itsdeonLOL) August 1, 2021

This is surreal if you think about the size and total energy involved! Just omg! — Selvam Matthys (@SelMatthys) August 1, 2021

Wow.... just wow! — T. L. Holley (@TLHolley2) August 1, 2021

Magnificent 👍 — Sipan (@coolmood77) August 1, 2021

That looks...terrifying. The implications of that are...NOPE. — Caitlin D | GILLETTE SISTER (@C_Dull13) August 1, 2021

nasa when can we go there — SweaterKecthup (@SweaterKetchup) August 1, 2021

Unbelievable. Great image — Sheree Williamson (@AussieSheree) August 1, 2021

How many light years away is this galaxy from us — Sneha Kesharwani (@SnehaKesharwa16) August 1, 2021

IMAGE: NASA/Twitter