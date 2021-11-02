Male Rats Develop Female Traits When Exposed To Chemicals In Daily Human Lives: Research

A recent scientific experiment conducted by an international research group at the Danish University of Technology revealed that rats' sexual development altered when they were exposed to chemicals that humans are exposed to in their daily lives.

The researchers have been exploring the effects of endocrine disruptors on rats. During the course of the experiment, rats were exposed to a cocktail of thirteen common chemical compounds, including bisphenols (BPA) and phthalates found in plastic items, according to news agency Sputnik.

BPA is a xenoestrogen, which means it mimics oestrogen and has hormonal effects. Phthalates, often known as plasticisers, are chemicals that aid in the dissolution of other materials. They include a plethora of products, including vinyl flooring, lubricating oils, and personal-care items such as soaps, shampoos and hair sprays, etc.

Phthalates also have the ability to interfere with hormones that are vital for brain development. Although previous researches have found links between phthalate exposure and developmental problems, not much is known about the neurobiology that supports these connections, according to researchers.

'Hormonal disorders noted when male rats exposed to chemicals'

"We saw no effect when we experimented on only one chemical substance at a time. Whereas, we saw major hormonal disorders in the young rats when we combined numerous substances," Danish University of Technology researcher Sofie Christiansen was quoted as saying by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

He said that male rats eventually developed female traits, blurring the gender line. "In the experiment, you can clearly identify nipples, which are generally found only in females," Christiansen added.

Apart from nipples, the distance between the anus and the genitals also decreased, which is considered a tell-tale sexual trait not just in rats but also in other organisms. Normally, male rats have a wider distance between the anus and the genitals in comparison to female rats.

However, those male rats subjected to chemicals turned out to be more similar to females. It should be mentioned here that the Danish study was only focused on how rats could be affected by everyday chemicals included in plastic. Meanwhile, the researchers noted that there is currently insufficient study to reach any definitive conclusions about if and how humans are impacted by endocrine disruptors, reported Sputnik citing SVT.

Image: Pixabay/Representative