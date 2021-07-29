Map Of Black Holes: German Scientists Create All-sky Map Showing Millions Of Black Holes

A German space telescope is helping scientists create an extremely detailed map of black holes across the universe and has already discovered over three million heavenly objects in two years. The eROSITA observatory is the first of its kind, which was launched in 2019 and carried the first X-ray telescope which is capable of imaging the entire universe. The telescope is the main instrument for the German-Russian Spectrum Roentgen Gamma mission. Keep reading to know more about the telescope and the map of Black Holes.

German scientists create a map of the entire universe: Data reveals the presence of over 2 million black holes

Images captured using eROSITA observatory

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany are working with the large X-ray telescope aboard the eROSITA Observatory. The team released their first report last year which revealed the data collected to the scientific community. A senior scientist from the mission told Space.com in an interview that "For the first time, we have an X-ray telescope that can be used in very similar ways as the large field optical telescopes that we use today," Merloni said. "With eROSITA, we cover the entire sky very efficiently and can study large-scale structures, such as the entire Milky Way."

Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics discovers over 2 million black holes

Interestingly, the telescope uses X-rays to see some of the most spectacular and mysterious objects in the universe, which do not use visible light, rather absorb all the light that ever goes their way. Such objects include neutron stars and Black Holes. The observatory has been taking images since October 2019 and has captured more than 3 million objects including black holes, neutron stars and galaxy clusters. About 77%, i.e. over 2 million objects are black holes that are located in distant galaxies.

The observatory is situated at one of the Lagrange points

The eROSITA Observatory is situated about 1.5 million kilometres from the surface of the Earth, in the opposite direction as the Sun. The location lies among the Lagrange points which are locations in the space where the gravitational forces of Earth and the Sun are balanced. These places are like parking spots in space, as the interaction within Earth's and Sun's gravitational forces create equilibrium. Lagrange point 2 is where the eROSITA observatory is and it is the perfect place to get a view of the deep space, as Moon and Sun do not obstruct the viewpoint.