Mars Might Have Had An Internal Source Of Heat To Produce Warmth, New Study States

Mars is shrouded in mystery because of its close proximity to the Earth. This planet once had active oceans and water streams or rivers. So, often the question arises that whether there was any life form on mars or does this planet hold possibilities to nurture the life forms. According to space.com, the red planet had geothermal heat in the past. The heat was enough to melt the thick ice layer on the surface of the planet, hence a lot of groundwater was released.

More details on the new research

This new research can help scientists to know more about the faint young sun paradox. According to a report published on space.com, the sun was dim and young four billion years ago. So, there was less chance to keep Mars warm enough. But Earth and Mars both were warm during that time, which created a paradox. As per the report, the curiosity rover on Mars has been exploring the planet for the past eight years. It has found evidence that there was water on the surface of Mars four billion years ago.

Lujendra Ojha, who is the lead author of the study, gave an interview to space.com. He said that the early atmosphere on Mars was warm enough to have carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas vapors and water vapors in it. There is no valid climate model till now which can support this nature of Mars' atmosphere from the past.

He also added that the faint young sun paradox, with this new discovery about geothermal heat, can help scientists understand the paradox. Ojha also added that the radiogenic heat might have been a factor to provide a habitable environment on Earth.

NASA has been trying to find more about the red planet for the past years. It has sent rovers and explorers like curiosity rover which have been collecting information about the red planet for a long time.

NASA sent its Insight Mars Lander in November 2018. According to a report published by space.com, it carried a burrowing heat probe called the Mole. This probe was able to burrow 3 meters deep inside the underground to find more details about the Martian soil type. But, till now the Mole has not been able to burrow deep because of the strange soil nature of its landing site.

